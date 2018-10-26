No Respite For Delhi Residents, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

The National capital on Friday observed a misty morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, while the air quality continued to remain "very poor".

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," said an India Meteorological Department official.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

Over the past two days, the air in the national capital has already been "very poor" on the air quality index (AQI), with an average reading of 358 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 9 a.m. according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Making it worst, the fall in temperature and lighter wind allow pollution levels to increase.

Due to abnormal increase in particulate matter 10 (PM 10) areas including Dwarka sub-city in south Delhi, Mundaka in the west, Rohini in the northwest and Anand Vihar in the east registered "severe" air-quality.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

