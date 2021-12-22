Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

No One Raises Issue Of Hiking MSP For Sugarcane Out Of Fear: Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi also said he is a "revolutionary" leader and cannot see injustice being done to people.

No One Raises Issue Of Hiking MSP For Sugarcane Out Of Fear: Varun Gandhi
Varun Gandhi, Member of the Lok Sabha. | PTI Photo

Trending

No One Raises Issue Of Hiking MSP For Sugarcane Out Of Fear: Varun Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T20:31:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 8:31 pm

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi claimed on Tuesday that he is the only one who raises the issue of increasing the MSP for sugarcane, while other MPs and MLAs do not have the courage to talk about it. He said his party colleagues do not raise such issues as they fear that they will not be given poll tickets.

Interacting with villagers, the MP, who was on a two-day tour of the Baheri Assembly constituency in Bareilly (a part of the Pilibhit Lok Sabha segment), said barring him, no other MLA or MP from the ruling party has the courage to raise the issue of increasing the MSP for sugarcane.

"Those leaders fear that they will not get (poll) tickets. If the voice of the people is not raised by the public representatives, then who will raise it? It makes no difference to me if I do not get a poll ticket. My mother has won elections as an Independent candidate. I will only say the truth. Governments come and go," he said.

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Varun Gandhi also said he is a "revolutionary" leader and cannot see injustice being done to people. His mother Maneka Gandhi had won the 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit as an Independent candidate. The Pilibhit MP said whatever help he extends to people, it is from his own money, be it giving sports equipment to youngsters in villages or giving financial assistance to temples.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, Varun Gandhi alleged that money is being extorted from traders for the "Baansuri Mahotsav" (flute festival) being organised in the district. However, the district magistrate has not reacted so far on the issue. Traders have alleged that the local administration has taken money from them to organise the festival.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The BJP MP said the traders met him in Delhi recently and briefed him on the issue. He shared the letter with the media on Tuesday. Varun Gandhi also made an offer to give a cheque for Rs 4.5 lakh to the traders at the event. Addressing the traders, he said, "I am strongly against the practice of organising such events while banking on traders. Traders at this point in time are in a very bad shape. My mother and I have always considered the people of Pilibhit as our family members." In the letter, Varun Gandhi has said putting an additional burden on traders, who have already been hit by COVID-19 and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), is like committing atrocities on them. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Varun Gandhi Bareilly BJP Minimum Support Price (MSP) District Magistrates GST Candidates
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement