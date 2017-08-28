The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:06 pm National News Analysis

No One Can Escape Law, Court Has Set An Example, Says Baba Ramdev On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 's Sentencing

"Dharm ke naam pe adharm nahin hona chahiye"
Outlook Web Bureau
No One Can Escape Law, Court Has Set An Example, Says Baba Ramdev On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 's Sentencing
File Photo
No One Can Escape Law, Court Has Set An Example, Says Baba Ramdev On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 's Sentencing
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T17:07:30+0530

Yogu guru Baba Ramdev today backed the CBI court judgement sentencing self-styled Godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 15 year old double rape case.

"Court has set an example that no one can escape the law," said Ramdev after the Dera chief was sentenced 10 years in prison.

"Dharm ke naam pe adharm nahin hona chahiye. Hinsa, attyachar aur balatkar ko dharm nahi bol sakte (There should not be injustice in the name of religion. Violence, atrocities and rape doesn't fall under religious/spiritual activities)," he said adding that the path might be tough but it's never too late in the "court of justice". 

Advertisement opens in new window

In July 2017, the court ordered daily hearing and arguments of prosecution and defence were concluded on August 17, 2017. It held Ram Rahim guilty of rape on August 25.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against the Dera head in Ambala court in July 2007 about five years after the registration of the rape case. The chargesheet mentions sexual exploitation of two 'Sadhvis' (women followers) between 1999 and 2001.

The special CBI court framed charges against Ram Rahim under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in September 2008.

Between 2009 and 2010, the two complainants recorded their statements before the court.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Baba Ramdev Haryana Sex Offenders Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape Law & Legal Judiciary Dera Sacha Sauda National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Muje Maaf Kardo: Dera Chief Broke Down In Court After Hearing Sentence, Had To Be Dragged Out
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters