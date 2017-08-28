No One Can Escape Law, Court Has Set An Example, Says Baba Ramdev On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 's Sentencing

Yogu guru Baba Ramdev today backed the CBI court judgement sentencing self-styled Godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 15 year old double rape case.

"Court has set an example that no one can escape the law," said Ramdev after the Dera chief was sentenced 10 years in prison.

"Dharm ke naam pe adharm nahin hona chahiye. Hinsa, attyachar aur balatkar ko dharm nahi bol sakte (There should not be injustice in the name of religion. Violence, atrocities and rape doesn't fall under religious/spiritual activities)," he said adding that the path might be tough but it's never too late in the "court of justice".

Advertisement opens in new window

In July 2017, the court ordered daily hearing and arguments of prosecution and defence were concluded on August 17, 2017. It held Ram Rahim guilty of rape on August 25.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against the Dera head in Ambala court in July 2007 about five years after the registration of the rape case. The chargesheet mentions sexual exploitation of two 'Sadhvis' (women followers) between 1999 and 2001.

The special CBI court framed charges against Ram Rahim under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in September 2008.

Between 2009 and 2010, the two complainants recorded their statements before the court.