Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said "parameters" will be worked out for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases.

Justice Gogoi, who took oath as the 46th CJI, said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.

"We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done," he said.

"If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", the CJI said.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall. Justice Gogoi succeeds Justice Dipak Misra

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

On September 3, President Kovind appointed Justice Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of the country. The 63-year-old, who hails from Assam, will be the first Chief Justice from the North Eastern region of the country. He has also been heading a bench in the apex court that is monitoring the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home state Assam.

As CJI, Justice Gogoi will be heading the bench of the top court that, for the first time in its history, will face a camera inside the courtroom for live-streaming of the proceedings. The pilot project aimed at bringing transparency and accountability to the judicial process will initially live-stream only cases of national and constitutional importance.

