Saudi Arabia's on Tuesday said it would hold accountable all those behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The cabinet will "hold accountable all those who have failed in their duties no matter who they may be", read a statement published by the state-run SPA news agency.



Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday the kingdom was in "crisis" in the face of global outrage over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"As we know these are difficult days. We are going through a crisis," Falih said at the Future Investment Initiative, calling Khashoggi's killing "abhorrent".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia opened an investment conference on Tuesday despite a wave of cancellations from policymakers and business titans over the murder Khashoggi. Nicknamed "Davos in the desert", it has been overshadowed by growing global outrage over the murder of Khashoggi

(AFP)