Monday, Dec 27, 2021
No Hypocrite Can Succeed By Abusing Mahatma Gandhi: Chhattisgarh CM

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, Baghel said whoever tries to instigate people by making such remarks, stern action will be taken against that person.

Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, in New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

2021-12-27T21:53:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:53 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and said if a "hypocrite" thinks he can succeed in his intention by abusing the Father of the Nation and spreading venom in society, then it is his illusion.      

Baghel said strict action will be taken under the law if anyone tries to instigate people by making such remarks. “By abusing Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and spreading venom in society, if a hypocrite thinks that he will be successful in his intention, then it is his illusion. Their bosses should also listen...whoever tries to hurt the soul of both India and Sanatan culture...neither the Constitution will spare them, nor the people will accept them,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.     

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, Baghel said whoever tries to instigate people by making such remarks, stern action will be taken against that person. During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used an abusive word against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.         

"The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had been captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi,” he had said at the event. To a question on the religious leader's statement, Baghel said, “Whoever the person is, legal action will be taken."        

"An FIR has been registered in the matter. Police are looking into it. Action will be taken according to the facts that will come to light,” the CM said. Based on the complaint by a Congress leader, a case was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station here under Indian Penal Code sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts), Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal earlier said. Further investigation into the case is on, he said.

-With PTI Inputs

