﻿
No FIR To Be Lodged Against Salman Khan, Says Supreme Court

Supreme Court says, no coercive action against Salman Khan produced movie 'Loveratri'

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2018
Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus. The Supreme Court directed Thursday that no coercive action is to be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming bollywood movie 'Loveratri'.

 A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

 The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri' was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'. The movie stars Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

 PTI

