The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 January 2018 Last Updated at 4:59 pm Society News Analysis

No Evidence Of Any Death Due To Blue Whale Challenge Game, Says Govt

Outlook Web Bureau
No Evidence Of Any Death Due To Blue Whale Challenge Game, Says Govt
File Photo
No Evidence Of Any Death Due To Blue Whale Challenge Game, Says Govt
outlookindia.com
2018-01-03T17:00:39+0530

There is no evidence of anyone committing suicide while allegedly playing the Blue Whale challenge game, the Lok Sabha was informed.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said instances of children committing suicide while allegedly playing Blue Whale challenge game were reported in various states and Union Territories.

"All states and UTs were directed to monitor the situation closely and take action against proponent of the game," he said in a written reply yesterday.

The minister said a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG, Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In), to investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using Blue Whale challenge game.

"The committee analysed the internet activities, device activities, call records and other social media activity, other forensic evidences and also interacted with rescued victims associated with these incidents. Involvement of Blue Whale challenge game in any of these incidents could not be established," he said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Suicides Children Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Practising Soft Hindutva
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters