CJI Master Of Roster, Has Exclusive Duty Of Allocating Cases: SC

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is the 'master of the roster', the Supreme Court ruled today, while hearing a plea of former law minister Shanti Bhushan challenging the existing roster practice of allocation of cases in the apex court.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, in separate concurring verdicts, said it is the prerogative of CJI to allocate cases and nominate benches, with Justice Sikri calling him "spokesperson and leader of the judiciary."

The apex court refused to interfere with the petition of Bhushan and said there is no dispute that the CJI is the master of the roster and first among equals.

A five-judge constitution bench and a three-judge bench have already held that the CJI is the master of the roster.

In his verdict today, Justice Sikri said, "As far as the role of CJI as master of the roster is concerned, there is no dispute that he is the master of roster and has authority to allocate cases to different benches of the Supreme Court."

Concurring with Justice Sikri's opinion, Justice Bhushan said the CJI has the prerogative to allocate cases and nominate benches to hear them.

Justice Bhushan also said that there are rich conventions and practices of SC which are time-tested and should not be tinkered with.

Justice Sikri said that it would be difficult to accept the submission of the petitioner that the term Chief Justice of India under the Supreme Court Rules should be read as the collegium comprising five senior-most judges for allocating cases.

"The erosion of judiciary in the minds of people is greatest threat to judicial system," he said, adding that CJI, being the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is the "spokesperson and leader of judiciary".

The bench said that no system is foolproof and there is always scope for improvement in functioning of judiciary.

In his PIL, Bhushan had alleged that "master of roster" cannot be an "unguided and unbridled" discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI by hand-picking benches of select judges or by assigning cases to particular judges.

The petition assumes significance in light of the January 12 press conference where four senior-most judges of the top court - Justices J Chelameswar (since retd), Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - had said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on April 27 reserved its verdict on the petition, which was opposed by Attorney General K K Venugopal who had said that any attempt to delegate the power of allocation of cases to other judges would lead to a "chaos".

(PTI inputs)