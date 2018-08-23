Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on Thursday put all speculation to rest and ruled out the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the state assemblies along the Lok Sabha polls without a "legal framework" in place for the same.

"Koi chance nahi" (no chance at all), Rawat told a select media meet in Aurangabad when asked if it was still feasible to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May next year while Assembly polls to Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are scheduled to be held later this year.

PTI