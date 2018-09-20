No Blanket Ban On Media Reporting In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case, Says Supreme Court

There cannot be a blanket ban on media reporting in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case in which several women inmates were allegedly raped and sexually abused, the Supreme Court observed Thursday.

A bench of Justices (rpt Justices) Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta vacated the August 23 order of the Patna High Court which had imposed a ban on media reporting about the investigations in the case.

The apex court however asked both the print and the electronic media not to sensationalise the incidents of sexual abuse and sexual violence.

PTI