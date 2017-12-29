The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 December 2017 Last Updated at 1:13 pm National

'No Begging Please', Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Reminds Ministers

Outlook Web Bureau
'No Begging Please', Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Reminds Ministers
PTI/File photo
'No Begging Please', Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Reminds Ministers
outlookindia.com
2017-12-29T13:15:27+0530

This was Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's directive to ministers on Friday, asking them not to use the term 'beg' while tabling the listed official papers in the House.

Normally, the ministers say,"I beg to lay the papers ... listed against my name in today's order paper."

Naidu had on the opening day of the winter session advised the ministers and members to shed the "imperial mindset" of using "I beg to lay..." the papers in the House.

Advertisement opens in new window

He had said that instead, they should say "I rise to present the papers listed with my name..."

However, today when Minister of State for Law and Justice P P Chaudhary used the term "beg" while laying papers, Naidu reminded him of the advice.

"No begging please," Naidu told Chaudhary.

He said probably Chaudhary was not present when he had made the suggestion earlier and advised him to avoid using the word "I beg" while laying the papers.

"Just rise to say you are laying papers," he told him and added, "it would be good if begging word is avoided."

No minister or member has used the word since Naidu's advise on December 15.

Chaudhary took the cue and did not use the word when he was called to lay a different set of papers shortly later.

During the paper tabling process, Naidu also chided members for speaking while seated.

Advertisement opens in new window

He then went about conducting the Zero Hour as a strict headmaster reminding members not to deviate from their topics.

Mentioning an incident during Question Hour yesterday when B K Hariprasad of Congress used certain phrases, Naidu said he has decided to close the matter after the member met him this morning and said his remarks were made on the spur of the moment and he held the Chair in high esteem.

Incidentally, Hariprasad's remarks find no mention in the official record of the proceedings of yesterday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau M. Venkaiah Naidu Delhi - New Delhi Rajya Sabha Election Politics National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Generous Retirement Package For Mugabe Includes A Residence, A Car Fleet, Private Air Travel And 20 Staff
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters