The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 1:54 pm National

Nithari Killings: Moninder Singh Pandher & Surinder Koli Awarded Death Sentence In 9th Case

Outlook Web Bureau
Nithari Killings: Moninder Singh Pandher & Surinder Koli Awarded Death Sentence In 9th Case
Nithari Killings: Moninder Singh Pandher & Surinder Koli Awarded Death Sentence In 9th Case
outlookindia.com
2017-12-08T13:55:44+0530

A special CBI Court has awarded death sentence to Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli in one of the 16 cases of the Nithari serial killings in 2005 and 2006.

The court found both the accused guilty on Thursday and a case was registered under IPC Sections 302,376 and 364.

Earlier in July, the special court had given death sentence to both Pandher and Koli in one of the cases of the sensational Nithari killings of Pinki Sarkar (20). The sentence was pronounced on July 24.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pandher and Koli were held guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder in the case.
The gruesome case had come to light in December 2006 when the Noida police discovered skulls and skeletal remains of 16 persons, mostly children, from the drain.

Earlier, many children had gone missing from the nearby clusters of Nithari and it was alleged that Koli would lure them to the house on the pretext of offering them sweets and chocolates, murder them and then have sex with the corpses.

In a few cases, Koli had eaten human flesh as well, according to the CBI charge sheet.
Pandher and Koli were charge-sheeted in 16 of the 19 cases, while three were closed for want of evidence. Most of the victims were young girls.
The rest of the cases are in various stages of trial.
(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Moninder Singh Pandher Delhi - New Delhi Nithari Killings National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Sportsman Tanveer Hussain Arrested For Sexual Abuse In US Pleads Guilty, To Be Deportated
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters