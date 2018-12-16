﻿
Nirbhaya Case Anniversary: Mamata Banerjee Urges People To Stop Violence Against Women

Society should take the initiative to make the country a better place for women, says Mamata Banerjee on the sixth anniversary of Nirbhaya Case

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2018
File Photo
2018-12-16T18:54:52+0530
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged the people to stop violence against women on the sixth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape case.

 Society should take the initiative to make the country a better place for women, Banerjee said.

"Today is the sixth anniversary of the horrific Delhi Nirbhaya case. The incident shook the country. As a society, we must make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women," she tweeted.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle along with her male friend. The victim, who later died in the hospital, has subsequently come to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless).

The incident triggered massive outrage and protests across the country and led the government to overhaul the anti-rape laws.

