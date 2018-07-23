The Website
23 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:02 am International

Nine People Shot In Toronto Birthday Shooting, Gunman Dead

Outlook Web Bureau
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in a birthday party in Toronto, Canada, following which the gunman shot himself to death.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said, "9 victims shot. Conditions of victims not known yet A young girl is one of the 9 victims. 9 victims does not include the shooter who is dead".

Police further said, "At Danforth Av Logan Av Toronto Police responded to a call at 10pm Sunday July 22/2018. 9 people shot. Shooter is dead. Further updates will follow on @TorontoPolice twitter #GO1341286."

Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell told CNN that the victims have been sent to different trauma centers for treatment.

All victims have been transported to various hospitals. A child who received injuries shifted to a pediatric trauma center, Toronto Paramedic Services informed CNN partner CTV.

According to the Canadian station, two more people are about to be taken from the incident spot to a local hospital - making it a total of 10 patients so far.

A witness who was standing near the scene told CTV that he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

"And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire," the man told the station, who described the scene as "pretty crazyn" the witness recalled.

Meanwhile, Toronto Fire Services have reached the spot and are assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak told CNN.

Officials are expecting to issue a press release soon, according to police.

