Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Nikunj Agarwal: A Teenage Boy Next Door Is Being Recognized Globally For His Ventures

Nikunj Agarwal is the youngest entrepreneur from Udaipur. Nikunj is a 17-year-old digital marketer who founded 'Digitary'.

Nikunj Agarwal, Entrepreneur

2021-11-11T16:49:56+05:30

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:49 pm

When everything revolves around the internet, revolution has finally turned this era into the age of digitalization in today's world. Many people spend their day on the internet scrolling social media, working, going to news sites or anything that involves using the internet. Most of the youth spend their time leisurely over the internet without worrying about wasting it. Like this, a boy who was just in his teenage years used the internet as bait and decided to be an entrepreneur and invest his time and hard work in his ventures.

 About Nikunj Agarwal and how the idea of an online venture struck him

Nikunj Agarwal is the youngest entrepreneur from Udaipur. Nikunj is a 17-year-old digital marketer who founded " Digitary ".

Being a teenager himself, Nikunj never denied the existence of the web and how deeply it is rooted in our lives. Like some other teens, he wanted to investigate and surf the web. The adaptability and the expanse of information that the web brings to the table consistently draw in Nikunj.

He chose to utilize this and considered beginning a business without help from anyone else. Also, that is the point at which he started Digitary. He used the web to know his field better. To realize the calculations in question and significantly more, Nikunj thinks about the web as his coach.

Nikunj mentioned that he was lucky enough to have all the minimal resources needed to start something new. It is all about using things and opportunities in your favour and working harder to make it a success.

He used the time of the pandemic to learn more and more about his profession and how he could bring necessary changes to make it better for his client. He did several courses related to digital marketing to learn new things every day and learn how to be innovative.

What kind of work does Digitary do?

The firm Digitary Media provides its clients with services like social media management, PR, reputation management, website designing, Influencer Marketing and many such things.

Nikunj Agarwal ensures that his organization Digitary markets everything and manages the PR in an arranged way to draw out the best result for their clients. They have helped many small businesses, creators, and influencers establish themselves online by following the required growth strategies.

The range of work that Digitary involves

At this time, Digitary is handling a good number of clients globally. The small venture that he started has grown so much all by his hard work and patience. Starting at an early age gave him the time to understand things, see them from different perspectives, and gain ample knowledge. Nikunj's work is full of fresh and innovative ideas that reflect clearly through his work. He has completed many successful projects from the time he has begun. This is just a fun ride as he loves his job, making it a million times better.

He did not achieve all this within a day or soon after he started to work. It took hard work, patience and will to learn. He invested his time at the right place at the right time. He slogged himself when everyone around himself when everyone else around him was de-stressed and chilling around. Nikunj made a point that nothing goes in vain. Every effort that you put in gives you the outcome that you want.

