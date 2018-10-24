Next-gen Yamaha FZ FI Spied

An eagle-eyed enthusiast has spotted test mules of what appears to be the next-gen Yamaha FZ FI. The 150cc motorcycle has been long overdue for an update and the pictures suggest that a new one might be around the corner. The images reveal a host of changes to the fuel tank section in addition to new features, including some borrowed from the larger FZ25.

The most prominent change is the new headlamp housing. Although we can’t see much of it, we expect the new headlamp to get LED lighting given that all of Yamaha’s entry-level performance bikes such as the R15 v3.0 and the FZ25 get the same. Meanwhile, the tail lamp and turn indicators seem to be carried over from the current bike. While the fuel tank appears to be the same as before, the tank extensions seem to have grown in size, covering most of the 149cc engine. One of the test bikes in the image seems to be equipped with a small belly pan as well. We expect it to make an appearance on the top-spec FZ S variant.

Surprisingly, the sporty split seat has been replaced by a single-piece seat. Even the split grab rails have been replaced by a single-piece unit. Now, it is possible that this test mule is a base variant and the higher spec FZ S variant might continue to be offered with split seats and grab rails. Except for a new shorter number plate holder and the inclusion of a new tyre hugger, the tail section remains unchanged. The exhaust end can, too, gets a new heat shield, whereas the instrument console looks like it’s been lifted off the FZ25.

Although the motor is hidden from view in the images above, we expect the 149cc air-cooled unit to get a couple of tweaks, which will make it ready for upcoming BSVI emission norms. During its last update in 2014, the engine saw a drop in displacement from 155cc to 149cc. The fuel injected motor on the current version produces 13.2PS and 12.8Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While the front forks and rear monoshock appear to be carried over, even the base version of the upcoming FZ is expected to get a rear disc. Given that ABS is now mandatory on new bikes above 125cc, we can expect Yamaha to offer at least a single channel unit on the new FZ series.

The next generation FZ Fi and FZ S are expected to go on sale in early 2019. It will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.

Images courtesy: Team BHP

Source: zigwheels.com