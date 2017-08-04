Next-gen Volkswagen Vento Spied Undisguised

The 2018 Volkswagen Vento has been spied completely undisguised in Brazil ahead of its global reveal reported to happen there in the first quarter of 2018. Its test mule was also spied for the first time in Brazil in January 2017. Unlike the outgoing model, which is sold in select countries, this new-gen model is expected to be a global product. For VW the new Polo has proved difficult to bring to India as fresh investments will be required to manufacture MQB platform based products India. The arrival of platform siblings like the Vento and T-Cross SUV could help bring the volumes required to make MQB in India a reality.

The 2018 Vento, also known as the Polo sedan in some places, is based on the same formula as the current model: sharing platform along with the front profile and interior with the hatch.

It will share Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform with the recently revealed sixth-gen Polo. For the uninitiated, this is the smallest iteration of the Volkswagen Group’s famed MQB platform (Modular Transverse Matrix). The Vento is expected to grow dimensionally like the new Polo, benefiting from the modular nature of the platform.

In terms of design, the 2018 Vento features a redesigned bumper, while its hood, grille and headlights are similar to the Polo’s. The silhouette still remains like a proper three-box sedan; the window and roofline swoop relatively more compared to the current sedan, though.

The boot has an integrated spoiler and the new sleek wraparound tail lamps are very Audi-esque. There’s chrome applique, which runs across the width of the rear bumper, like the current facelift model. The interior will be identical to the new Volkswagen Polo as per the leaked image and it will also offer goodies such as VW’s latest all-digital Active Info Display instrument cluster, up to 8-inch infotainment system, among others.

(Picture: 2018 VW Polo's cabin)

