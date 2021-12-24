World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Friday warns people of the 4th wave of Covid-19 that the whole world is witnessing now with overall positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, says we cannot lower our guard.

According to their official statement, 20 districts across the country are reporting weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent, two districts over 10 per cent.

Health Ministry also added that Kerala and Mizoram's Covid-19 positivity rates are much higher than national average, which appears to be a cause for concern.

Quoting World Health Organization, government said that Omicron has significant growth advantage over Delta which is spreading fast through communities with doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

Of 358 cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far, 183 were analysed and 121 of them had foreign travel history.

Of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91% were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70% were asymptomatic, 61% were males.

