Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry

Omicron is showing significant growth advantage over Delta which is spreading fast through communities with doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days, said Union Health Ministry on Friday quoting WHO.

World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

World Is Witnessing 4th Surge In Covid, Can't Lower Our Guard: Union Health Ministry
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T16:45:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:45 pm

Union Health Ministry on Friday warns people of the 4th wave of Covid-19 that the whole world is witnessing now with overall positivity rate of 6.1 per cent,  says we cannot lower our guard.

According to their official statement, 20 districts across the country are reporting weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent, two districts over 10 per cent.

Health Ministry also added that Kerala and Mizoram's Covid-19 positivity rates are much higher than national average, which appears to be a cause for concern.

Quoting World Health Organization, government said that Omicron has significant growth advantage over Delta which is spreading fast through communities with doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

Of 358 cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far, 183 were analysed and 121 of them had foreign travel history.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91% were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70% were asymptomatic, 61% were males.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

Tags

PTI COVID-19 Omicron World Health Org­anisation (WHO) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

Cloth Masks No Match For Omicron: Your Guide To Choosing The Right Face Cover

Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab CM Channi Seeks Centre's Help In Investigation

Ludhiana Blast: Amit Shah Briefed On Explosion Inside District Court, MHA Seeks Report

Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi

Omicron Update In India: 122 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours, Active Covid-19 Cases Decline

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from India

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement