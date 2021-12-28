Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 In Delhi | CM Kejriwal Announces Yellow Alert Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases

The yellow alert under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) encompasses restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

Covid-19 In Delhi | CM Kejriwal Announces Yellow Alert Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 In Delhi | CM Kejriwal Announces Yellow Alert Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T14:25:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 2:25 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and some restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, 

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid positivity stays above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. The positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5 percent in past two days.

Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks, and appealed to them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities which meant most people were getting treated at home.

The list of restrictions under the yellow alert will be made public later on, he said.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Omicron Covid-19 Cases Delhi Yellow Alert National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jyotiraditya Scindia Pays Tribute To Rani Laxmibai Memorial At Gwalior, Ancestors Didn't Support Her

Jyotiraditya Scindia Pays Tribute To Rani Laxmibai Memorial At Gwalior, Ancestors Didn't Support Her

CDSCO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For SII’s Covid Vaccine Covovax

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 27 Border Infrastructure Projects

Lot Of Time Already Wasted, Start Working On New India Now: PM Modi At IIT Kanpur Convocation

Odisha Government Run By Patnaik's Friends: Kanhaiya

NCW Chairperson Seeks Withdrawal Of JNU's 'Misogynist' Circular On Sexual Harassment

Punjab Assembly Polls: Former India Cricketer Dinesh Mongia, Congress MLA Join BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

2021: Yediyurappa's Exit As CM, Heart-Wrenching Covid Scenes Get Etched In Karnataka's Landscape

2021: Yediyurappa's Exit As CM, Heart-Wrenching Covid Scenes Get Etched In Karnataka's Landscape

Corbevax, Covovax, Molnupiravir approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19

Corbevax, Covovax, Molnupiravir approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19

Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP Announces 15 More Candidates

Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP Announces 15 More Candidates

Nagaland To Lakhimpur Kheri: Rights, Regimes And Restitutions in Times Of Turbulence

Nagaland To Lakhimpur Kheri: Rights, Regimes And Restitutions in Times Of Turbulence

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement