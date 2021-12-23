Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Delhi Can Now Deal With 1 Lakh Cases And Conduct 3 Lakh Tests Daily: CM Kejriwal

Considering the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi is now prepared to conduct 3 lakh cases everyday and has the infrastructure to deal with 1lakh cases, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

2021-12-23T16:47:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 4:47 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that in view of the rising Covid cases and Omicron threat, the Delhi government would increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen home isolation module to deal with one lakh positive cases each day.

Earlier in the day, he reviewed the Covid situation and the Omicron threat in Delhi in a meeting with his ministers and senior officers.

The chief minister said Omicron was characterised by a fast spread and mild infection and asked people not to panic as the Delhi government was prepared to deal with it if there was a surge in the number of infections.

Since Omicron infection does not require hospitalisation in most cases, the home-isolation module is being strengthened and an agency was being hired for it, he said.

The capacity to follow up patients in home isolation will be increased from the current 1,100 cases daily to one lakh each day. As soon someone tests positive, a phone call will be made to the person and the next day a medical team will visit the person to provide him with a kit containing medicines and other items, Kejriwal said.

Also, patients in home isolation will be counselled by the doctors for 10 days, said the chief minister.

The government will also increase daily Covid test capacity from around 60,000 to 70,000 at present to three lakh per day. A two-month stock of required medicines will also be maintained, he added.

