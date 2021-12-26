NEWSALERT | Covid-19: Mumbai Reports 922 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that Mumbai reported 922 fresh Covid-19 cases and two fatalities. Cases are 21 percent higher than yesterday.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.
Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.
Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.