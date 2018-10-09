Newly-Elected Allahabad University Student President Booked For Provoking Violence On Campus

Related Stories Violence Grips Allahabad University After Declaration of Students' Union Poll Results

The newly-appointed president of Allahabad University student union, Uday Prakash Yadav, has been been booked for being allegedly involved in the violence that took place on the day results of the student union elections were delcared.

Along with Yadav, a case of manhandling and threatening has been filed against 18 others in the Colonelganj Police Station, and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

On October 6, Allahabad University witnessed violence after the results of the student union elections were declared. The incident, which took place at Holland Hall hostel, saw clashes between student leaders, and protesters setting ablaze hostel rooms. Furniture, documents, and clothes were gutted in the fire.

Fire tenders and police personnel were immediately pressed into action to douse the flames and restored normalcy.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) suffered a major jolt in the elections as Samajwadi Party's student wing Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won major posts.

SP's Uday Prakash Yadav was elected as the President of the student union, while Avaneesh Yadav was chosen as the Vice President.

