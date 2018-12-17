Also Read Latham double ton puts Sri Lanka on the rack

New Zealand opener Tom Latham flayed Sri Lanka's bowlers with an unbeaten 264 on Monday before the tourists' top order failed again, leaving them on the verge of a heavy first Test defeat in Wellington.

Latham walked off to a standing ovation at the Basin Reserve after carrying his bat and helping New Zealand to 578, a commanding first-innings lead of 296.

Kiwi seamers Tim Southee and Trent Boult then combined to remove Sri Lanka's top order, reducing them to 20 for three at stumps on day three.

But the day belonged to Latham, who added steadily to his overnight total of 121, offering no chances to the frustrated Sri Lankans. It was the sixth best Test score by a New Zealander and the highest this year by a batsman from any nation.

Here's a look at his the feat:

- Latham carried the bat with an unbeaten 264 off 489 deliveries with 21 fours and a six.

- He broke the record for the highest individual score while carrying the bat in Test cricket.

- Alastair Cook was the previous holder of the record. He remained 244 not out helping England post 491 in the 2017 Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

- He has done the same against India, in the 2016 Dharamsala ODI against India. He thus became the 5th player to carry the bat in both Tests and ODIs.

- As many as seven players including Latham have scored a double century while carrying the bat.

- Virender Sehwag, in the 2008 Galle Test, is the only batsman to achieve this feat in the first innings of the Test.

(With Agency inputs)