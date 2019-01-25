﻿
Unlike the one-sided series opener, the second match is expected to be a close match.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2019
In-form India will look to inflict more misery on New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second One Day International match.

India beat the hosts by eight wickets in the eventful first match of the five-match series with Mohammed Shami winning the man of the match award for his opening burst.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal then rocked the Kiwi innings with India restricting the hosts for a paltry 157 runs.

Then, Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 85 as India won with 61 balls to spare.

But the second match is expected to be a tight match.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: January 26 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 AM IST; 3:00 PM Local
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee.

