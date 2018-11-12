New Toyota Corolla Teased Ahead Of China Unveil

Will be based on Toyota's all-new TNGA platform

This is the 12th generation of the Corolla globally

The sedan will share 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engines with the hatchback

Sales to start in Europe by early 2019

More than 45 million Corollas sold since 1966

The world’s best-selling model nameplate has gotten a complete makeover. Yes, we are talking about the Toyota Corolla, which is all set to be launched in its latest avatar at the upcoming Guangzhou International Motor Show on 16 November, 2018. The 12th generation of the Corolla sedan will be displayed alongside the already-launched hatchback and station wagon siblings in China.

Based on Toyota's all new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, the all-new Corolla is likely to be offered with a choice of 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engines found on the hatchback and estate versions, but in slightly different states of tune for the European market. It is also likely to be available with a 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre petrol motor in some countries.

The 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine is capable of churning out 121PS of power and is paired to an E-CVT gearbox, with the top-speed limited at 180 kmph.

On the other hand, the larger 2.0-litre petrol hybrid is rated at 180PS of power and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. In India, the current generation Corolla Altis is offered with a 1.8-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine. While the petrol engine makes 138PS of power, the diesel engine tops out at just 87PS. We expect Toyota to bring both the hybrid powertrains in the new Corolla to India soon.

If the rendered images are anything to go by, the new Corolla is striking from all angles. A sleek and low bonnet gives it a sportier profile, while the front and rear views reveal a powerful, wide stance. An imposing front grille coupled with LED headlamps give it a modern yet familiar appeal. Thanks to the adoption of the TNGA platform, Toyota expects the new Corolla to reflect its ‘fun-to-drive’ philosophy, with much more engaging driving dynamics.

“The TNGA engineering and design philosophy brings a whole new dimension to our next generation C-segment models. Adding to Corolla’s renowned Quality, Durability and Reliability, it delivers the more emotional values that our customers aspire to, such as a distinctive design, interior refinement, rewarding driving dynamics and powerful yet efficient hybrid powertrains,” said Dr Johan van Zyl, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe.

With more than 45 million vehicles delivered since its introduction in 1966, the Corolla has been among the most sold cars in the world. It has undergone many changes over the previous eleven generations globally, and now in its latest iteration it looks to further build upon its tremendous pedigree and reliability.

With the addition of all-new hybrid powertrains and modern looks, it is all set to be launched in Europe in early 2019. While there is no word on the India launch just yet, the new Corolla should come here soon after the global launch. We will get a much clearer idea on this post the world premiere in China on November 16. So stay tuned for more updates.

Image source: Motor1, Toyota

Source: zigwheels.com