New Toyota Camry Introduced In Thailand; India Launch Expected In 2019

Toyota has launched the eighth-gen Camry in Thailand after it went on sale in Japan, Australia and North America last year. First showcased at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the eighth-gen Camry is expected to come to India by 2019.

Platform And Dimensions

The new Camry is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform which also underpins the seventh-gen Lexus ES300h that was introduced in India earlier this year. As a result, the new Camry is 35mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, which measures 4885mm x 1840mm x 1445mm (LxWxH). The new Camry also gets a 50mm longer wheelbase, which should make the cabin a lot more roomier than before.

Design

The Thai-spec sedan, which is the one that’s expected to be launched here, differs ever so slightly from the international-spec model as far as the design is concerned. The changes are limited to the front fascia as the Thai-spec sedan features a different front bumper with fog lamps. The rear profile remains untouched.

Unlike the exterior, the interior looks identical to the international-spec version save for a different dashboard trim, which differs as per market requirements. It features a cockpit-style layout, which means that all the gauges are angled towards the driver. The new Camry also features Toyota’s latest ‘Human Machine Interface’ that integrates a variety of information through three interlinked displays - a 10-inch colour head-up Display (HUD); a 7-inch multi-information display within the instrument cluster as well as an 8-inch audio/navigation display and climate control panel that sits flush in the centre console.

Engine

The Thailand-spec Camry is available with two engine options - a 2.0-litre 167PS/199Nm petrol engine mated to a 6-speed AT and a 2.5-litre 209PS/250Nm petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed AT. Apart from these, the new Camry is also available with a hybrid powertrain. The Camry Hybrid gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with an electric motor for a combined output of 211PS. Like the outgoing Camry Hybrid, power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox.

In India, the eighth-gen Camry is expected to be available with the hybrid powertrain only. The outgoing India-spec Camry is also powered by a combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor with a combined power output of 205PS.

Features

The Thai-spec Camry is loaded with features. It gets nine airbags, lane departure alert, traction control, ABS with EBD, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system, rear cross-traffic alert, hill launch assist and a radar-based cruise control. Other features on offer include automatic LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), 8-way adjustable ventilated front seats, a three-zone climate control, a wireless mobile charging pad, a head-up display, reclining rear seats and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Apart from the radar-based cruise control system, all the above-mentioned features are expected to make their way into the India-spec model as well.

Price And Rivals

The new Camry, when launched in India, is likely to attract a slight premium over the outgoing model which is priced at Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In Thailand, the new Camry is offered in four variants which are priced between 14,45,000 Baht to 17,99,000 Baht (Rs 32 lakh to Rs 39.8 lakh approx.). It will continue to rival the likes of the Honda Accord Hybrid, Skoda Superb and the Volkswagen Passat.

Source: cardekho.com

