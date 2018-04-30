The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:07 pm Business Car Review

New Mini Countryman Compact SUV To Launch On May 3; Will Rival Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes GLA

The new Countryman remains the only Mini to be locally assembled in India and is expected to be priced around Rs 38 lakh-40 lakh
New Mini Countryman Compact SUV To Launch On May 3; Will Rival Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes GLA
New Mini Countryman Compact SUV To Launch On May 3; Will Rival Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes GLA
outlookindia.com
2018-04-30T16:08:42+0530

Mini will launch the second-generation Countryman compact SUV in India on 3 May 2018. The Countryman was earlier showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in February and now it is being officially launched here. Like before, the high-riding Mini will go up against heavyweights such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1 (platform-sharing cousin) along with the upcoming Volvo XC40.

Advertisement opens in new window

The second-gen Countryman looks butch in comparison to the first-gen model. That's because it is 200mm longer and 30mm wider (4312x 1821x 1557 ) than before and a relatively squarish design adds to its character. However, the essence of Mini is still intact, thankfully.

Mini Countryman

Like the first-gen model, the new Country will continue to be the only Mini to be locally assembled in the country. The Countryman is produced at its parent company BMW’s Chennai plant. Thanks to its local assembly, the Countryman’s prices are likely to be similar to that of the competitors. Expect Mini to price the Countryman between Rs 38 lakh - 40 lakh.  

 

Mini Countryman

Advertisement opens in new window

Mini Countryman

The new Countryman gets the Cooper-like dashboard as before; however, there are subtle differences such as SUV-like big vertical AC vents. At 2669mm, the wheelbase has received a healthy 75mm boost and it is certainly more spacious than the previous model. The India-spec model gets features such as panoramic sunroof, LED head and tail lamps, automatic tailgate, dual-zone climate control and 6.5-inch Mini touchscreen infotainment system with Harman Kardon sound system, to name a few. 

Mini Countryman

The second-gen Countryman is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will be available in three variants: S, SD (diesel) and S JCW Inspired.

Advertisement opens in new window

Mini Countryman

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars MINI Automotive marque Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Mini Countryman Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tata Motors' Pantnagar Plant Hit By Workers' Agitation Following Employee’s Death
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters