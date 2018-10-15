New Jawa Motorcycle To Be Unveiled On November 15

Classic Legends, a part of Mahindra group, has announced that it will be unveiling its first Jawa-badged product for India on November 15. A few days ago, the brand unveiled the new engine that will power the upcoming motorcycle. The new engine is based on the one that powers the Mahindra Mojo, albeit heavily reworked. The 293cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor produces 27PS of power and 28Nm of torque and complies with BSVI emission norms.

Jawa says the engine has a flat torque curve and has strong mid-range as well. The manufacturer also claims that the exhaust note will be similar to legendary Jawa bikes of its past. Just like the engine, we expect the upcoming motorcycle to sport a retro design. To keep costs in check, the Czech brand is likely to use telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Keeping in tune with current safety norms, the brakes (expected to be discs on both ends) are likely to feature dual-channel ABS as standard.

The motorcycle is also likely to have additional modern touches - perhaps an LED headlamp and an information-packed instrument console. Since it’s going to be a classic-looking motorcycle, the ergonomics should be comfortable enough to let riders go the extra mile, quite literally. The wheels are most likely to be spoked units for the classic feel.

When launched, it will go up against the most popular bike in its segment - the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Going by the engine specs, the motorcycle is expected to be faster and quicker than the Bullet, while offering superior refinement. Stay tuned for more details.

Source: zigwheels.com