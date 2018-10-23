New Hyundai Santro Launched At Rs 3.89 Lakh

Hyundai has re-launched the Santro in the country today. Its prices start at Rs 3.89 lakh and go till Rs 5.46 lakh lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The original Santro, which made its world debut here on 23 September 1998, kick started operations for Hyundai Motor India. After more than two decades, the Santro is now back with an all-new platform (K1), design, safety features and powertrain options. The new Hyundai hatchback will be available in five variant levels:

The new Santro packs a sharper design and is in line with modern-day Hyundais and its current design direction. Up front is the carmaker's new cascading grille, which is flanked by oversized fog lamps. Above this setup are the upward-sweeping angular headlamps. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels with wheel caps. There are ORVMs with LED turn indicators and a Honda BR-V-like kink which increases the glass area on the rear door windows. The rear profile is quite Grand i10-like with stubby tail lamps and an Elantra facelift-like dual-tone bumper.

The interior of the Santro 2018 is designed in typical Hyundai fashion, with a large screen flanked by AC vents. It is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rearview camera. There are segment-first rear AC vents with a manual air conditioning system. The Santro gets driver’s airbag along with ABS and EBD as standard across the variant lineup, while the top-spec Asta variant adds a passenger airbag as well.

The Santro is powered by a re-worked 1.1-litre E-Epsilon engine from the previous car. Like the original hatchback, this engine too made its global debut in India with the Santro Zip Plus in 2002. The revised 4-cylinder petrol engine makes 69PS of power and 99Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or the in-house AMT.

The new Santro is also available with factory-fitted CNG kit in the Magna and Sportz variants. With CNG, the 1.1-litre petrol engine makes 69PS/84Nm with a 5-speed MT. Hyundai is not offering AMT option with CNG-powered Santro.

The claimed fuel economy figures for the Santro are as follows:

The new Hyundai Santro will be available with a standard warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km along with a standard 3 years RSA (roadside assistance). The Hyundai Santro 2018 will go up against the ageing Maruti WagonR along with the Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago and the Datsun GO facelift in the compact hatchback segment. Here are the prices:

