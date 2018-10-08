New Hyundai Santro 2018 (AH2 Hatchback) Spied Undisguised

The upcoming Hyundai AH2 hatchback (codename), which will most likely be called the Santro, has been spied undisguised ahead of its official reveal. The images reveal the front fascia, the rear end and the dashboard design. Here’s what we can deduce from the images:

1. The 2018 Santro gets a wide cascading front grille that covers most of the front bumper. Fog lamps are also housed in the black plastic cladding

2. Above the grille, sit a pair of swept-back headlamps. It’s not clear whether these are projector-type or regular reflector-type halogen units

3. Like most modern cars, side turn indicators are on the ORVMs. Expect the top-end variant to get electrically adjustable ORVMs. It remains to be seen if Hyundai would offer electrically foldable ORVMs as well

4. There is no branding on the rear yet, so it’s still not confirmed that the AH2 will be called the Santro. There’s no indication of the variant either

5. The top-end variant of the Santro will get rear wiper and rear parking camera, both of which can be seen in the image above

6. It remains to be seen if the tail lights get LED elements or not

7. From the images, it appears that the front seat headrests might be adjustable

8. Headrests on the rear seat appear to be fixed though

9. The most intriguing part of this interior spy image has to be the unknown symbols/buttons behind the gear lever. The car in the image appears to be an automatic variant. Hyundai has already announced that the Santro will get an AMT as well

10. The Santro might get an E-Clutch-type AMT. It requires the driver to shift gears like it’s done on any manual car, except there’s no clutch pedal. An E-AMT can be more affordable than even the AMT that we see on cars like the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

11. The Santro gets a beige-black interior colour scheme. There’s also some brushed aluminium-type finish around the aircon vents and gear lever

12. There’s a big touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard. It looks like a 7-inch unit, however, Hyundai is yet to confirm it

13. If it’s the top-spec variant of the car in question, then we can now certainly say that the Santro will not get automatic climate control

If you can spot something else in the images that we might have missed, let us know in the comments section below. The 2018 Santro’s prices will be announced on 23 October 2018. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and will be priced above the Eon and below the Grand i10 in Hyundai’s portfolio.

Spy images source: unknown

Source: cardekho.com