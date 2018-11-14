New Feature-Rich Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched With 140PS Diesel Engine

Costs Rs 62,000 more than the S7 variant and Rs 1.15 lakh less than the S11 2WD variant.

Gets static bending projector headlamps with LED light guides, front fog lamps and outside rearview mirror with turn indicators.

Interiors get auto climate control, 6-inch touchscreen with GPS, voice command, speed alert, steering integrated audio control, cruise control and gear shift indicator.

Mahindra has launched a new Scorpio S9 variant at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new Mahindra Scorpio S9 slots right in between the S7 and the S11 2WD variant. Here are the price differences between the three variants.

We have already mentioned the features that it gets over the S7, but here’s what you miss out on when compared to the S11 2WD:

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Alloy wheels

Faux leather upholstery

Reverse parking camera with dynamic assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system

(Pictured: Mahindra Scorpio S11)

This variant makes sense for buyers who want new-age features in their Scorpio without spending an additional Rs 1.15 lakh for top-spec S11 variant which also gets an optional 4WD system. Here’s the carmaker’s official release about the launch:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of the new feature-packed S9 variant of its popular SUV, Scorpio. The Scorpio S9 is attractively priced at Rs.13.99 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi). It will be available pan India across Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.

The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by the 103 kW (140 BHP) mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque and will offer several hi-end features, such as Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 15 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, LED Light Guides, ORVMs with Side-turn Indicators, Audio & Cruise Controls on Steering.

Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant of the Scorpio, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE SCORPIO S9 VARIANT

Source: cardekho.com