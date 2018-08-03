Never Asked For It: UIDAI After Helpline Number Appears In Contact List Of Android Phones

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI today denied directing telecom operators to include its toll-free number 1800-300-1947 in the contact list of Android phones, in the wake of reports that claimed the number was included without the users' consent.

Following a social media storm, the UIDAI issued a clarification saying the number is outdated and invalid and that its default inclusion in contacts of Android phones is the work is of "some vested interests."

"It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public."

"UIDAI hasn't asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility," a statement issued by the authority said.

UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers.

Twitter was abuzz today when Android users found helpline number of Aadhaar inexplicably added to their contact lists on their phones. Outlook tried to verify if the claims were true and found that at least 3 of the employees had it saved in their phones without their prior knowledge.

A contact named UIDAI with the helpline number 1800-300-1947 was added out of nowhere, users alleged, on their Android phones, whether or not their phones were linked with Aadhaar.

Just checked the Contacts list on my phone and found a UIDAI number added there. How did this get there? #UIDAI @UIDAI . Check your phones to see if you've got it too. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 3, 2018

Hi @UIDAI,



Many people, with different provider, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default and so without their knowledge. Can you explain why?



Regards, — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 2, 2018