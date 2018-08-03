The Website
03 August 2018 Last Updated at 4:26 pm National

Never Asked For It: UIDAI After Helpline Number Appears In Contact List Of Android Phones

A contact named UIDAI with the helpline number 1800-300-1947 was added out of nowhere, users alleged, on their Android phones, whether or not their phones were linked with Aadhaar.
Outlook Web Bureau
The UIDAI helpline number was found to be added in contacts without the user's knowledge
Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI today denied directing telecom operators to include its toll-free number 1800-300-1947 in the contact list of Android phones, in the wake of reports that claimed the number was included without the users' consent. 

Following a social media storm, the UIDAI issued a clarification saying the number is outdated and invalid and that its default inclusion in contacts of Android phones is the work is of "some vested interests." 

"It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public."

"UIDAI hasn't asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility," a statement issued by the authority said.

 

Twitter was abuzz today when Android users found helpline number of Aadhaar inexplicably added to their contact lists on their phones. Outlook tried to verify if the claims were true and found that at least 3 of the employees had it saved in their phones without their prior knowledge.

A contact named UIDAI with the helpline number 1800-300-1947 was added out of nowhere, users alleged, on their Android phones, whether or not their phones were linked with Aadhaar.

 

