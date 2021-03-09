NEP Shall Transform India; The Country Will Be 'Vishwa Guru' Again: Education Minister Pokhriyal

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will transform India and once again make the country a 'Vishwa Guru' (global teacher), said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Hyderabad.

This policy is built on the cornerstone of "equity, quality and access", said Pokhriyal as he addressed the Association of Professional Colleges Managements meet in the city. It is both, national and international, inclusive and innovative, impactful and interactive, he added.

Pokhriyal said the NEP saw elaborate consultations and deliberations which did not happen to date in the world with direct consultations with 33 crore students and their parents, 1.1 crore teachers and professors, 1,000 vice-chancellors, principals of 50,000-degree colleges, from Gram Pradhan to Prime Minister, from village to Parliament.

Over 2.5 lakh suggestions were received on this policy, he said.

"Did you see any opposition against NEP in the country? If anyone wants to oppose (then) come before me. I am ready to explain but nobody is coming forward. Those who oppose just for the sake of opposing also did not muster the courage. What will they oppose? This new policy is for nation-building...It is aimed at transforming India and enabling the country to regain its position as Vishwa Guru and we will grow in knowledge, research, science and technology and all spheres," Pokhriyal said.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The NEP is coming up with a lot of reforms, and will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, he said adding there is a lot of enthusiasm and exuberance on this new policy in Telangana and the entire country.

"The policy by providing primary education in the mother tongue will impart vocational education from the sixth standard along with subjects like artificial intelligence (AI) in

school education and hence it is unique and historic education policy in the world. We will also move ahead in research and development," the Union Minister said.

The state governments have constituted a Task Force (for NEP implementation) and guidelines have been issued to some states also, he said.

Pokhriyal further said for the National Research Foundation (being built) Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated towards the patent, research and development over the next five years and added it (proposal over its creation) will come up before the Union Cabinet soon.

With PTI Inputs

