Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With A Baby Girl

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Sunday welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the baby around 11 am in Women's Hospital here, and both mother and child were "doing great".

Both the mother and daughter are in good health, the publicist added.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

"Here's to new beginnings... #3ofUs," Neha had posted, sharing a series of photographs where the happy couple is posing, flaunting the baby bump.

In one of the images, Angad is cradling the bump, and in one image, he is pointing at it.

The pregnancy announcement came after months of speculation, and several appearances in flowing and loose attire making the paparazzi wonder whether it was an attempt to hide the bump.

"Ha! Turns out this rumour is true," Angad had posted on Instagram while confirming the speculations.

(With Agency Inputs)