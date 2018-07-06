NCWEB Announces 2nd Cut-off List For Delhi University Admission

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) today announced its second cut-off list.

In this list, the Hansraj College and Miranda House have announced a cut-off of 84 and 83 per cent respectively for admission to BCom course.

Hansraj College, Miranda House and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College have closed admissions for BA (Programme) in the general category.

Bhagini Nivedita and Aditi Mahavidyalaya have issued a cut-off of 65 per cent for BA programme and 68 per cent for BCom admissions in the general category, the lowest in the second list.

The highest cut-off in the first list for admission in the general category to BCom was 85 per cent for Hansraj College and Miranda House, a decline of five per cent from last year.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

