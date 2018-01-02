NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Blames Administration For Violence In Pune During 200th Anniversary Of Bhima-Koregaon Battle

The Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, on Monday blamed the administration for the violence during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district and demanded a probe into the incident.

Appealing for peace, Pawar said such situations need to be defused patiently by those in political and social spheres without any provocative speeches being made.

The event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was yesterday marred by incidents of violence, in which one person was killed.

Pawar tweeted that "the violence was not right".

"Since the administration did not take precautions, rumours and misunderstanding spread. A youth in Nanded died, unfortunately. People from the political and social field should defuse the situation harmoniously and patiently without making provocative speeches," the former Union minister appealed.

Pawar noted that locals in Vadhu village said that right-wing groups in Pune were making proactive speeches against the event three to four days prior to it.

Earlier, Pawar told reporters that every year people converge at the place and never before any violence has taken place.

This year, being the 200th anniversary, more people were expected, he added.

Pawar also demanded that the government should probe this incident.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil yesterday when people were heading for the war memorial in the village.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said the violence was unfortunate and condemnable.

"I had apprised the chief minister about taking adequate precautions. More care should have been taken. There should be a judicial probe into the incidents of violence. All sections of the society should unitedly and peacefully foil attempts of anti-social elements," Munde tweeted.