Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NCDC, NPC Ink Pact To Promote Productivity, Innovation For ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The pact has been signed between NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation) and NPC (National Productivity Council) to promote productivity and innovation in agriculture.

NCDC, NPC Ink Pact To Promote Productivity, Innovation For ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’
The pact was signed by Vijay Kumar, Secretary NPC and Mukesh Kumar, Executive Director NCDC.

Trending

NCDC, NPC Ink Pact To Promote Productivity, Innovation For ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T20:38:18+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 8:38 pm

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and National Productivity Council (NPC) have signed a pact to synergise their activities with an aim to promote productivity and innovation in agriculture and allied sectors.

An MoU was signed by Vijay Kumar, Secretary, NPC and Mukesh Kumar, Executive Director, NCDC on 4thJanuary 2022 at New Delhi.

"We have identified various activities for working jointly to bring about innovation through schemes of central ministries such as Cooperation Ministry, Commerce Ministry and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Ministry to name a few," said Mukesh Kumar after signing the pact.

In cases where, Ministry of Food Processing and Industry, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and NCDC is an implementing agency or wants to implement a program/scheme/ activity, it may engage NPC to provide services as may be required by NCDC and vice-versa, as per the pact.

Under the MoU spanning five years, NPC and NCDC will also jointly formulate programmes to make efforts to sponsor or to invite each other or to jointly conduct national/ international institution building activities, research, surveys, capacity development, buyer seller meets, conferences, workshops and studies.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

NPC is an autonomous body under the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Besides providing services in the area of productivity, it has been providing research and training services in areas of industrial engineering, agri-business, environment management, automation, pollution control, medical waste etc.

Set up in 1958, NPC aims to be the knowledge leader in productivity to provide state of services to the country's economy to help them become globally competitive.

NCDC, an autonomous body now under the newly created Union Ministry of Cooperation is engaged in the promotion of the cooperative movement in the country through various schemes. It is tasked with planning, promoting, coordinating and financing cooperative development programmes in various sectors with sole aim to promote cooperatives.

NCDC which was set up in 1963 has, till date, financed various cooperative initiatives about Rs.2 lakh crore.

Tags

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Climate Change Climate Change/ Global Warming Agriculture Animal Husbandry Environment Pollution
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement