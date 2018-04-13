NC Says It Will Not Cooperate With Govt Unless 2 Ministers Who Participated In ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ Rally Are Sacked

Opposition National Conference (NC) Friday said the party will not cooperate with the government unless the two BJP Ministers, who participated in the Hindu Ekta Manch rally, are sacked.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the party’s Core Group in Srinagar. The party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah chaired the meeting. The NC working president Omar Abdullah along with other members attended the meeting.

Earlier, on Thursday, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should sack BJP ministers who had attended rallies in support of the accused.

Advertisement opens in new window

In March this year Minister for forest Chaudhary Lal Singh and minister for commerce and industries Chander Prakash Ganga had attended a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, which was protesting against the arrests made by the Crime Branch in eight-year-old girl’s rape and murder. They were also seeking CBI investigation in the case. The girl, according to the Crime Branch, was abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January. Her body was found on January 17 a week after her abduction.

The NC spokesman said the meeting discussed in detail the insensitive handling of the horrific Kathua rape and murder case by the State Government and also expressed disappointment at the failure of the Chief Minister to act against two Cabinet Ministers who openly rallied support to divisive groups out to subvert the investigation and shield the accused.

He said the party expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and resolved that the party will not cooperate with the State Government until and unless the two erring Cabinet Ministers are sacked for their unacceptable, abhorrent and criminal behavior in the light of this tragedy and its politicization. “The meeting resolved the party would consider launching a civil disobedience movement against the State Government if it fails to act against the Ministers”, the spokesman added.

Advertisement opens in new window

The party expressed concern over the unabated civilian killings in Kashmir and said the Government had failed to protect the lives of innocent civilians by abdicating its basic moral and legal responsibilities. “Expressing solidarity with the families of those civilians who had lost their lives, the party extended heartfelt condolences to them”, the spokesman added.

He said the deteriorating law and order situation in the State is a matter of grave concern.