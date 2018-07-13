Nawaz Sharif’s Wife Kulsoom Opens Eyes After Month-Long Coma Ahead Of Her Husband And Daughter's Arrest

Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom has opened her eyes after a month-long coma ahead of her husband and daughter’s imminent arrest in a graft case.



According to a report by ANI, the news was confirmed by Kulsoom's son, Hussain Nawaz. Meanwhile, a a picture of Nawaz Sharif attending his ailing wife in hospital has gone viral on social media

In an emotional appeal, the former Pakistani PM’s son Hussain requested people to remember his mother in their prayers.



"She (Kulsoom) has opened her eyes after exactly one month. I don't have anything else to share. Her sedatives were being reduced. My only request is, please remember her in your prayers,"



Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, will be arrested at Abu Dhabi airport in United Arab Emirates (UAE) today morning.



The duo, who are convicted in Avenfield reference case, will stay at the Abu Dhabi airport for seven hours and will reach Lahore at 6.15pm (2.15 UK time), sources said.



All arrangements have been made to arrest the three-time Prime Minister and his daughter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team.



The father-daughter duo, who was in London to meet Nawaz's ailing wife, left for Pakistan on Friday.



According to sources, the NAB team will board the plane with the permission of authorities and will take Nawaz and Maryam under their custody.



A 16-member team of NAB, including two women officers, has been formed under the headship of Director Amjad Ali Aulakh to arrest them.



NAB sources in Islamabad said that both the convicted would be kept at Adiala jail for a day before being transferred to the notorious Attock Fort prison.



Furthermore, the flights that were to arrive at Islamabad airport this morning have been diverted to Lahore airport.



On July 6, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of eight million pounds was slapped on him in the Avenfield Reference case.



The case pertains to the purchase of Avenfield apartments through offshore companies, the beneficial owner of which was Maryam.



Maryam was sentenced to seven years of jail and fined two million pounds by the Accountability Court.



Earlier in April, Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz from contesting elections for the rest of his life because of his corruption cases as revealed in the Panama Papers.



Sharif had stepped down as prime minister in July after the apex court's ruling.

(With ANI inputs)