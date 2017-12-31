The Website
﻿
31 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:58 pm National News Analysis

Nation-Wide Cleanliness Survey To Begin From January 4, Announces PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nation-wide cleanliness survey would be conducted in the country - from January 4, 2018.

Addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his monthly radio-address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "A cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018 to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in our urban areas."

"World's biggest survey, 'Swachh Survekshan' will be conducted in more than 4,000 cities and in a population of more than 40 crore," he added.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister reminded the nation that on October 2, 2014, the countrymen pledged to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation of a 'Clean India' by his 150th birth anniversary (in 2019).

Pitching on "Swachh Bharat", the prime minister urged the youth of the nation to come forward and contribute in the scheduled survey so that their cities do not lack behind in survey rankings.

Detailing on the survey, he informed that the assessment of the cities in the survey would be done by keeping some points as the parameter like the management undertaken to curb open defecation, transportation facilities to collect garbage, scientific ways of processing the waste and others.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Cleanliness National News Analysis

