Nana Patekar Sends Legal Notice To Tanushree Dutta, Demands Apology For Her Statements

Tanushree Dutta who created a storm in the Bollywood after she alleged that Nana Patekar had harassed her 10 years ago on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss, has recently gathered the support of various celebrities from all quarters of the industry. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar in an official statement said a legal notice is being sent to Tanushree.

Speaking to ANI, Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar said, “Sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations.”

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident, that happened ten years ago on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, accusing Nana Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour.

"He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on," Dutta said.

Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.

However, Ganesh Acharya denied the reports, stating that Nana Patekar is a "very sweet man" who could "never do" such a thing, now director Rakesh Sarang has stated that Tanushree's claims of not knowing that the song was a solo number are false.

"Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro (the song) was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn’t she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song," Acharya said.

With agency inputs