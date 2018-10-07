'Nagaland's Gandhi', Padma Shri Natwar Thakkar Dies In Assam

Eminent Gandhian Natwar Thakkar, popularly known as Nagaland's Gandhi, died in a private hospital on Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 86 and is survived by his wife Lentina Ao, a son and two daughters.

He was admitted to the hospital in Guwahati on September 19 after his health condition deteriorated.

His condition improved considerably but suddenly his blood pressure started dropping, and later, the kidneys failed, his son Dr Aotoshi said.

Thakkar's mortal remains will be taken to his workplace in Nagaland's Chuchuyimlang on Sunday evening.

Thakkar, a Padma Shri awardee, had founded the Nagaland Gandhi Ashram at Chuchuyimlang.

His efforts to spread Gandhian philosophy and peace had earned him the sobriquet 'Nagaland's Gandhi'.

He was from Maharashtra and had made Nagaland his home ever since he had arrived in the state in 1955.

PTI