Nagaland CM Launches Portal For ILP Applications

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Thursday launched an Inner Line Permit (ILP) portal by including more categories of applicants under its ambit.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said online issuance of ILPs for tourists was made operational in November 2019 while the new module will cover other categories such as businessmen, traders, labourers, priests, and students. It is part of the government’s effort for making public services available in a more efficient and user-friendly manner, he said.

The ILP is a document that allows non-indigenous people from outside the state to enter or temporarily stay in Nagaland. At present, it is in force in three north-eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The chief minister said that ILP is a tool to protect the indigenous people of Nagaland and the concept originates from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873. It was included as part of the 16-point agreement that led to the formation of the state in 1963. With strict timelines and monitoring, it should be possible to see that the approval process is not abused and the ILP applicants are also happy, he said.

Rio said online ILP would enable authorities to capture all data of visitors to the state, analyse it and help in planning better facilities for them. The chief minister also advocated making available more government services on online mode so that the people can avail services through their computers, mobile devices, or from Computer Service Centres.

Advisor for Information Technology and Communication and Science and Technology, Mmhonlumo Kikon informed that a total of 17,786 online ILP applications have been received to date. He said that the new module is easy to use and can be accessed by everyone. Kikon said that with a new system in place, the Nagaland government will be able to check the outflow and inflow of visitors to the state.

Briefing on the ILP portal, Principal Secretary, Abhijit Sinha, said that with the new module, all categories of visitors can now apply online for permits from the comfort of their homes. Sinha said the offline mode will continue for some time and the government will take a final call on it later.

-With PTI Inputs