My Mother More Indian Than Many Indians I See: Rahul Gandhi On PM's Remarks

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today responded to the jibes by the BJP on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying his mother is "more Indian than many, many Indians."

The Congress chief was addressing the press on his last day of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.

"My mother is Italian. She also lived a larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many, many Indians. She has sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for this country," he said.

"It shows the quality of the PM when he makes these comments. If he likes it, then let him," Gandhi further added.

Gandhi's comment came days after BJP raked up the issue of Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin by referring to her maiden name Antonio Maino.

"Today, Ms. Antonio Maino is here in K'taka to save her last citadel from falling! Madam Maino, K'taka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years. And to Congress, need to remind you of your 'import' jibe?" Karnataka BJP said in a tweet earlier this week.

The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just one day away, and all the political parties contesting are on a mission mode to gain as much ground as possible. With campaigning scheduled to end 48 hours before voting on Saturday, star campaigners from both the BJP and the Congress are holding roadshows and rallies across the state.

Talking about his temple visit controversies, Congress chief said, "BJP feels uncomfortable when I visit a temple, I don't think BJP understands the term Hindu".

Rahul further said that Modi's comment over his 'ready to be PM remark' was just to distract attention. "Karnataka election is not just about Rahul Gandhi," the Congress chief said.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party for allegedly not respecting Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Modi said, "Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Until the Congress party was in power, Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna.Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status".

