The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:44 pm National News Analysis

My 'Fight' Against Corruption Is Uncompromising, Says PM Modi

Narendra Modi was addressing the BJP's national executive and its law- makers from across the country
Outlook Web Bureau
My 'Fight' Against Corruption Is Uncompromising, Says PM Modi
File Photo: PTI Photos
My 'Fight' Against Corruption Is Uncompromising, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2017-09-25T18:50:12+0530

Under opposition's attack over demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, power was a means of enjoyment for them when they were in government, asserting that his battle against graft was "uncompromising" and no one will be spared.

Addressing the BJP's national executive and its law- makers from across the country, Modi asked them to take the party beyond elections and make it an instrument of mass participation to improve quality of people's lives.

Advertisement opens in new window

Modi's comments at the closed-door meeting, attended by 13 chief ministers, six deputy chief ministers, over 60 union ministers besides party's MPs and MLAs among others, were shared with the media by senior party leader Arun Jaitley.

"When opposition was in government, power was a means of enjoyment for it. Now they do not know how to behave as opposition," Modi told the meeting, according to Jaitley.

The prime minister also underlined his resolve to fight corruption, saying his "battle against it is uncompromising. No one will be spared. I have no relatives".

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Modi said their use of harsh language cannot be a substitute for substantive charges against the government.

Opposition parties have been attacking the Modi government over demonetisation and cited the recent RBI figures to corner it.

The BJP, he said, has become central to people's hopes and ambitions as he asked party's leaders to become a link between people's problems and government.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Corruption National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Newton Is A Journey To The Unknown, A Journey Within'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters