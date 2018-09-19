﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  My Father Inspires Me A Lot Says Shahid Kapoor

My Father Inspires Me A Lot Says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says that he is yet to reach the standard of his father’s acting caliber

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
My Father Inspires Me A Lot Says Shahid Kapoor
My father inspires me a lot: Shahid Kapoor
Twitter Image
My Father Inspires Me A Lot Says Shahid Kapoor
outlookindia.com
2018-09-19T22:45:35+0530

Shahid Kapoor proudly says that he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur. He thinks he can never match up to the veteran actor's standard.

"My father inspires me a lot. When I was working with him for 'Mausam', I got one of the most important lessons of my life and that was to follow the director's point of view," Shahid said in a statement. 

"Dad is a man of few words and when he appreciates me for anything, I feel he has to step a level down as he is extremely brilliant and a great human being. I can never match up to his level," he added. 

Shahid opened up about his father when he appeared on Zee TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz" to promote his forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which will be releasing on September 21.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of how people are suffering from corruption in the electricity system. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor. 

On the personal front, Shahid became parent one more time when he and wife Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain earlier this month. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Entertainment Bollywood: Best of the Worst Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : With Amit Shah In Town, We Can Expect All Kinds Of Power Games In Goa: Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters