'My Disability Was Mocked At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple', Alleges Arunima Sinha, First Female Amputee To Scale Mount Everest

Arunima Sinha, former national level volleyball player and the first woman amputee to scale the Mount Everest, on Monday in a tweet said that she felt "greater pain" while visiting the Mahakal Temple, where she was allegedly mocked, than scaling the Everest.

Recounting her unpleasant experience at the temple, she alleged that her disability was mocked at.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I am very sorry to tell you that I felt greater pain in visiting Mahakal temple (at Ujjain) than scaling the Everest. My disability was mocked at there (at Mahakal)," she said on Twitter.

à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¬à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Everest à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤² à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¨ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤µà¤¹à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤¼à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¼ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¥¤ @PMOIndia @CMMadhyaPradesh Advertisement opens in new window <script language="javascript" src="https://adnet.affinity.com/addyn/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=700;target=_blank;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group];rdclick="></script><noscript><a href="https://adnet.affinity.com/adlink/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="https://adnet.affinity.com/adserv/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="300" height="250"></a></noscript> — Arunima Sinha (@sinha_arunima) December 25, 2017

Sinha also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Chief Minister's Office in her tweet.



The district administration has been asked to conduct an inquiry, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said. “The Madhya Pradesh government is sensitive about the needs of people with disabilities,” he wrote on Twitter. “You are the pride of India and you are welcome in Ujjain, the city of the Lord Mahakal.”

Temple sources said the sports person was stopped twice by security personnel while trying to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and that she broke down while arguing with them.

Mahakal Temple's administrator Avdhesh Sharma said that he came to know about the incident only through media reports.

"I have come to know about this from media reports. Arunima has not filed any complaint with the police or the temple administration," he said.

"There is a ramp for the disabled and I will ask the security personnel why they stopped her. We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the guilty," the temple administrator added.

Sinha was pushed out of a running train in April, 2011, while resisting a robbery attempt. As a result, one of her legs had to be amputated below the knee.

With Agency Inputs