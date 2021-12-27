Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
MVA Govt's 'Insult' To Guv Can Invite President's Rule In Maha: BJP Leader Patil

Patil said, "The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly.

MVA Govt's 'Insult' To Guv Can Invite President's Rule In Maha: BJP Leader Patil
Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra state President of Bharatiya Janata Party. | PTI Photo

MVA Govt's 'Insult' To Guv Can Invite President's Rule In Maha: BJP Leader Patil
2021-12-27T22:00:50+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:00 pm

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the way Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has "insulted" governor B S Koshyari over the issue of Assembly Speaker's election, it could invite imposition of the President' rule in the state.

Talking to reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the state legislature is having its winter session, Patil alleged the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has changed the rules for election of the new Speaker. The election of Speaker, a post lying vacant since February this year, appears to have become the latest bone of contention between the Raj Bhavan and the three-party coalition government.

Patil said, “The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for election of the new Speaker. Even saying it is an insult to the governor and of the Constitution as well. It could lead to imposition of the President's rule in the state.”

Pawar said, "Today, the MVA government has a clear cut majority in the Assembly under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Because of this, Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues have been successful in giving a stable government in the state." Taking a swipe at Patil, the NCP leader said since a stable government has been in place since the last two years, some people are sulking and making such statements. "Similar statements were made in the past too. However, common people of the state do not take cognizance of them. I do not want to make any additional comment on it," he said.

Earlier, sources said the Maharashtra government is firm on holding the Assembly Speaker's election on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing winter session.The development comes amid reports that the Governor has not accepted the state government's plea for holding the Speaker's election during the winter session of the legislature. 

-With PTI Inputs

