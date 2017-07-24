MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Confirmed For India

At the launched of the Brutale 800, MV Agusta announced it will be getting the Turismo Veloce 800 to India next. The Turismo Veloce is a product of the Italian bikemaker's foray into the sports touring segment. The bike uses the Brutale 800's underpinnings and engine though there is the extra plastic cladding that gives it the profile of a sports tourer. The bike has been designed to deliver perfect weight distribution, especially with the side panniers mounted on the bike. The panniers can easily be mounted on the bike via new saddle mounts on the frame. The panniers have contours at the front to accommodate the pillion rider’s legs. The fuel tank is now a 22-litre unit that narrows down towards the back for more knee room. The headlamp is an all-LED affair and above that sits a large windshield that can be adjusted by 60mm. Behind the windshield are two small gloveboxes. The hand guards come with integrated turn indicators.

The Turismo Veloce gets the same 798cc in-line three-cylinder motor from the Brutale but has been retuned for more low range grunt. The bike gets new pistons, new cam profiles and intake and exhaust units. The torque is up by 20 percent and comes 2100rpm down the rev range. The revised power outputs are 110PS @ 10,150rpm and 80Nm of torque @ 7100rpm. Electronics include full ride-by-wire and four riding modes. It also gets eight-stage traction control with a lean angle sensor for better and more stable cornering abilities. The company-specified top speed is 230kmph.

The trellis frame is wider in the middle, with aluminium inserts in key areas for extra rigidity considering its intended role. The swingarm is a single-sided one. The front end uses fully adjustable Marzocchi upside-down forks with 160mm of wheel travel while the rear gets fully adjustable Sachs monoshock damper with 165mm of wheel travel. The 17-inch wheels have an all-new design and come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail tyres. Braking is via twin 320mm discs radially clamped with 4-piston Brembo callipers upfront and a single disc with a 2-piston Brembo calliper at the back. The standard ABS comes with rear lift mitigation or anti-stoppie.

The Turismo Veloce is expected to be launched this year with the expected asking price to be around 17-18 lakhs. MV Agusta will be launching three more new models in the coming year.

Source: bikedekho.com